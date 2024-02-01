Assault Cops, as an Illegal Alien, and Communists will Release you With ZERO Bail

Illegal aliens from Venezuela, including one who has open assault and theft charges against him, attacked New York City policeman, and the Communistic district attorney, Alvin Bragg release them without bail. It is the same version of America and her values.
#NYC #alvinbragg #illegalaliens #border
