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Dam Breaks on Wuhan Lab Leak Theory
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51 views • May 27, 2021
The UK government issued a statement asserting that “all possible theories” as to the origin of COVID-19 must be explored, becoming the latest official entity to refuse to rule out the lab leak explanation.
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60ad8ac5a6f0314d283f102c
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60ad8ac5a6f0314d283f102c
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