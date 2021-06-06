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The Dr. Fraudci and Kill Gates Scam of the Century
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164 views • June 06, 2021
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Connect with us on social media:
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INTRO VID: Scooby Doo Solves The Hoax: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zw9-WgUMTzM
Fauci's Book Listing Removed from Amazon, B&N: https://townhall.com/tipsheet/leahbarkoukis/2021/06/03/faucis-book-listing-n2590402
Dr. Anthony Fauci, point man on coronavirus, is a Holy Cross alum:
https://www.reddit.com/r/Jesuitworldorder/comments/fktfq1/dr_anthony_fauci_point_man_on_coronavirus_is_a/
Life Insurance And Covid-19; Something Doesn’t Make Sense: https://truthcomestolight.com/life-insurance-and-covid-19-something-doesnt-make-sense/
The U.S. Has Failed to Persuade Americans to Get Vaccines. Here's How It Should Course-Correct: https://time.com/6053504/vaccination-rate-marketing/
22-year-old woman wins $1 million in Ohio’s first Vax-a-Million lottery: https://ktla.com/news/nationworld/22-year-old-woman-wins-1-million-in-ohios-first-vax-a-million-lottery/
‘Vax for the Win!’ California launches ‘largest’ vaccine lottery in US with $1.5mn prizes & $50 gift cards for losers: https://www.rt.com/usa/525010-california-vacccine-lottery-newsom/
Gruesome Newsom’s Vax Lottery Game Show!: https://twitter.com/SulleyTruman/status/1400972661157662724
Hitler on Propaganda: http://fcit.usf.edu/holocaust/resource/document/docpropa.htm
Qantas Offers Unlimited Flights in Biggest Vaccine Incentive: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-05-31/qantas-offers-unlimited-flights-in-biggest-vaccine-incentive
Cuomo: The Vaccination Card That You Get Opens Doors, And Allows You To Participate in Life: https://twitter.com/TheEliKlein/status/1400172663801253888
The Psychopath in Charge of Canada: (Video)
https://twitter.com/LeighStewy/status/1400277096640008192
France calls for MANDATORY COVID VACCINES and the VACCINE PASSPORT
https://www.rfi.fr/en/france/20210526-french-national-medical-academy-calls-for-mandatory-covid-vaccination-health-medicine-sceptics
French Police Using Drones to Enforce Lockdown: https://youtu.be/-l4NsYZWEfE
Danish ISP Blocks Bitchute:
https://hugotalks.com/2021/06/03/danish-isp-blocks-bitchute-censorship-hugo-talks-some-more-lockdown/
New Pfizer study: Four fifths of all vaccinated children aged 12 and over complain of side effects:
https://freewestmedia.com/2021/05/26/new-pfizer-study-four-fifths-of-all-vaccinated-children-aged-12-and-over-complain-of-side-effects/
BBC Radio Newcastle presenter Lisa Shaw died aged 44 after suffering blood clots following Covid AstraZeneca jab, her family reveal:
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9626483/BBC-radio-presenter-died-suffering-blood-clots-following-jab-family-says.html
British Columbia: Langley-area man loses 2 metres of intestine after a blood clot following his AstraZeneca jab: https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/langley-man-intestine-vaccine-effect-1.6027830
Bitcoin 2021 starts off as a complete cluster F%*k - Contrarian Dude: https://youtu.be/PzAvR3dDO7I
“FUCK ELON, WE'RE NOT SELLING!” — @maxkeiser @ #Bitcoin Miami 2021: https://twitter.com/titodurriz/status/1400997001861296129
Doge guy on stage at Bitcoin 2021: https://twitter.com/desperateSia/status/1401251494314360834
President of El Salvador Says He’s Submitting Bill to Make Bitcoin Legal Tender: https://www.coindesk.com/president-of-el-salvador-says-hes-submitting-bill-to-make-bitcoin-legal-tender
Elon Musk Exposed: https://www.bitchute.com/video/IgiVToC1q263/
Subscribe to TCV: https://cart.dollarvigilante.com/the-crypto-vigilante
Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire": https://dollarvigilante.com/book
The Dollar Vigilante Summit: https://tdvsummit.com
As video platforms shut us down be sure to follow us on these platforms:
DollarVigilante.tv: https://dollarvigilante.tv
LBRY: https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry
Odysee: https://dollarvigilante.com/odysee
Bitchute: https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute
153 News: https://dollarvigilante.com/153news
Brighteon: https://dollarvigilante.com/brighteon
Rumble: https://dollarvigilante.com/rumble
Connect with us on social media:
The Dollar Vigilante Twitter: twitter.com/DollarVigilante
The Crypto Vigilante Twitter: twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto
Jeff Berwick on Twitter: twitter.com/BerwickJeff
INTRO VID: Scooby Doo Solves The Hoax: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zw9-WgUMTzM
Fauci's Book Listing Removed from Amazon, B&N: https://townhall.com/tipsheet/leahbarkoukis/2021/06/03/faucis-book-listing-n2590402
Dr. Anthony Fauci, point man on coronavirus, is a Holy Cross alum:
https://www.reddit.com/r/Jesuitworldorder/comments/fktfq1/dr_anthony_fauci_point_man_on_coronavirus_is_a/
Life Insurance And Covid-19; Something Doesn’t Make Sense: https://truthcomestolight.com/life-insurance-and-covid-19-something-doesnt-make-sense/
The U.S. Has Failed to Persuade Americans to Get Vaccines. Here's How It Should Course-Correct: https://time.com/6053504/vaccination-rate-marketing/
22-year-old woman wins $1 million in Ohio’s first Vax-a-Million lottery: https://ktla.com/news/nationworld/22-year-old-woman-wins-1-million-in-ohios-first-vax-a-million-lottery/
‘Vax for the Win!’ California launches ‘largest’ vaccine lottery in US with $1.5mn prizes & $50 gift cards for losers: https://www.rt.com/usa/525010-california-vacccine-lottery-newsom/
Gruesome Newsom’s Vax Lottery Game Show!: https://twitter.com/SulleyTruman/status/1400972661157662724
Hitler on Propaganda: http://fcit.usf.edu/holocaust/resource/document/docpropa.htm
Qantas Offers Unlimited Flights in Biggest Vaccine Incentive: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-05-31/qantas-offers-unlimited-flights-in-biggest-vaccine-incentive
Cuomo: The Vaccination Card That You Get Opens Doors, And Allows You To Participate in Life: https://twitter.com/TheEliKlein/status/1400172663801253888
The Psychopath in Charge of Canada: (Video)
https://twitter.com/LeighStewy/status/1400277096640008192
France calls for MANDATORY COVID VACCINES and the VACCINE PASSPORT
https://www.rfi.fr/en/france/20210526-french-national-medical-academy-calls-for-mandatory-covid-vaccination-health-medicine-sceptics
French Police Using Drones to Enforce Lockdown: https://youtu.be/-l4NsYZWEfE
Danish ISP Blocks Bitchute:
https://hugotalks.com/2021/06/03/danish-isp-blocks-bitchute-censorship-hugo-talks-some-more-lockdown/
New Pfizer study: Four fifths of all vaccinated children aged 12 and over complain of side effects:
https://freewestmedia.com/2021/05/26/new-pfizer-study-four-fifths-of-all-vaccinated-children-aged-12-and-over-complain-of-side-effects/
BBC Radio Newcastle presenter Lisa Shaw died aged 44 after suffering blood clots following Covid AstraZeneca jab, her family reveal:
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9626483/BBC-radio-presenter-died-suffering-blood-clots-following-jab-family-says.html
British Columbia: Langley-area man loses 2 metres of intestine after a blood clot following his AstraZeneca jab: https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/langley-man-intestine-vaccine-effect-1.6027830
Bitcoin 2021 starts off as a complete cluster F%*k - Contrarian Dude: https://youtu.be/PzAvR3dDO7I
“FUCK ELON, WE'RE NOT SELLING!” — @maxkeiser @ #Bitcoin Miami 2021: https://twitter.com/titodurriz/status/1400997001861296129
Doge guy on stage at Bitcoin 2021: https://twitter.com/desperateSia/status/1401251494314360834
President of El Salvador Says He’s Submitting Bill to Make Bitcoin Legal Tender: https://www.coindesk.com/president-of-el-salvador-says-hes-submitting-bill-to-make-bitcoin-legal-tender
Elon Musk Exposed: https://www.bitchute.com/video/IgiVToC1q263/
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