BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Dr. Fraudci and Kill Gates Scam of the Century
The Dollar Vigilante
The Dollar Vigilante
917 followers
Follow
1
Share
Report
164 views • June 06, 2021
Subscribe to TDV: https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe

Subscribe to TCV: https://cart.dollarvigilante.com/the-crypto-vigilante

Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire": https://dollarvigilante.com/book

The Dollar Vigilante Summit: https://tdvsummit.com

As video platforms shut us down be sure to follow us on these platforms:

DollarVigilante.tv: https://dollarvigilante.tv

LBRY: https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry

Odysee: https://dollarvigilante.com/odysee

Bitchute: https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute

153 News: https://dollarvigilante.com/153news

Brighteon: https://dollarvigilante.com/brighteon

Rumble: https://dollarvigilante.com/rumble

Connect with us on social media:

The Dollar Vigilante Twitter: twitter.com/DollarVigilante

The Crypto Vigilante Twitter: twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto

Jeff Berwick on Twitter: twitter.com/BerwickJeff


INTRO VID: Scooby Doo Solves The Hoax: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zw9-WgUMTzM

Fauci's Book Listing Removed from Amazon, B&N: https://townhall.com/tipsheet/leahbarkoukis/2021/06/03/faucis-book-listing-n2590402

Dr. Anthony Fauci, point man on coronavirus, is a Holy Cross alum:
https://www.reddit.com/r/Jesuitworldorder/comments/fktfq1/dr_anthony_fauci_point_man_on_coronavirus_is_a/

Life Insurance And Covid-19; Something Doesn’t Make Sense: https://truthcomestolight.com/life-insurance-and-covid-19-something-doesnt-make-sense/

The U.S. Has Failed to Persuade Americans to Get Vaccines. Here's How It Should Course-Correct: https://time.com/6053504/vaccination-rate-marketing/

22-year-old woman wins $1 million in Ohio’s first Vax-a-Million lottery: https://ktla.com/news/nationworld/22-year-old-woman-wins-1-million-in-ohios-first-vax-a-million-lottery/

‘Vax for the Win!’ California launches ‘largest’ vaccine lottery in US with $1.5mn prizes & $50 gift cards for losers: https://www.rt.com/usa/525010-california-vacccine-lottery-newsom/

Gruesome Newsom’s Vax Lottery Game Show!: https://twitter.com/SulleyTruman/status/1400972661157662724

Hitler on Propaganda: http://fcit.usf.edu/holocaust/resource/document/docpropa.htm

Qantas Offers Unlimited Flights in Biggest Vaccine Incentive: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-05-31/qantas-offers-unlimited-flights-in-biggest-vaccine-incentive

Cuomo: The Vaccination Card That You Get Opens Doors, And Allows You To Participate in Life: https://twitter.com/TheEliKlein/status/1400172663801253888

The Psychopath in Charge of Canada: (Video)
https://twitter.com/LeighStewy/status/1400277096640008192

France calls for MANDATORY COVID VACCINES and the VACCINE PASSPORT
https://www.rfi.fr/en/france/20210526-french-national-medical-academy-calls-for-mandatory-covid-vaccination-health-medicine-sceptics

French Police Using Drones to Enforce Lockdown: https://youtu.be/-l4NsYZWEfE

Danish ISP Blocks Bitchute:
https://hugotalks.com/2021/06/03/danish-isp-blocks-bitchute-censorship-hugo-talks-some-more-lockdown/

New Pfizer study: Four fifths of all vaccinated children aged 12 and over complain of side effects:
https://freewestmedia.com/2021/05/26/new-pfizer-study-four-fifths-of-all-vaccinated-children-aged-12-and-over-complain-of-side-effects/

BBC Radio Newcastle presenter Lisa Shaw died aged 44 after suffering blood clots following Covid AstraZeneca jab, her family reveal:
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9626483/BBC-radio-presenter-died-suffering-blood-clots-following-jab-family-says.html

British Columbia: Langley-area man loses 2 metres of intestine after a blood clot following his AstraZeneca jab: https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/langley-man-intestine-vaccine-effect-1.6027830

Bitcoin 2021 starts off as a complete cluster F%*k - Contrarian Dude: https://youtu.be/PzAvR3dDO7I

“FUCK ELON, WE'RE NOT SELLING!” — @maxkeiser @ #Bitcoin Miami 2021: https://twitter.com/titodurriz/status/1400997001861296129

Doge guy on stage at Bitcoin 2021: https://twitter.com/desperateSia/status/1401251494314360834

President of El Salvador Says He’s Submitting Bill to Make Bitcoin Legal Tender: https://www.coindesk.com/president-of-el-salvador-says-hes-submitting-bill-to-make-bitcoin-legal-tender

Elon Musk Exposed: https://www.bitchute.com/video/IgiVToC1q263/
Keywords
politicsvaxxcovid19
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump Calls for Ukraine to Elect New President, Citing Refusal of Peace Deals

Trump Calls for Ukraine to Elect New President, Citing Refusal of Peace Deals

Garrison Vance
Palestinian Authority Confirms Postponement of First Parliamentary Elections in 20 Years

Palestinian Authority Confirms Postponement of First Parliamentary Elections in 20 Years

Garrison Vance
Trump Just Begged Putin for a Diesel Bailout: The Energy Crisis Is Here and It&#8217;s Going to Get Worse

Trump Just Begged Putin for a Diesel Bailout: The Energy Crisis Is Here and It’s Going to Get Worse

Mike Adams
The MAHA Mirage: Why I&#8217;m Done Waiting for Political Saviors To Keep Their Promises

The MAHA Mirage: Why I’m Done Waiting for Political Saviors To Keep Their Promises

Mike Adams
U.S. Escalates Pressure on International Criminal Court With New Sanctions

U.S. Escalates Pressure on International Criminal Court With New Sanctions

Garrison Vance
MAHA Promises Scorecard Finds Most Trump Health Pledges Unmet, Author Says

MAHA Promises Scorecard Finds Most Trump Health Pledges Unmet, Author Says

Douglas Harrington
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy