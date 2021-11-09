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Kim Osbøl: A Chess Game + Situation Update Denmark (links below) [09.11.2021]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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251 views • November 09, 2021
In Denmark, influenza Passport is now introduced again from the Satanist...
It is important to have interests so you abstract from this sick satanic world we all live in.
Links for verification:
08.11.2021 Right now #Denmark, #Satanism in Plain Sight... https://www.dr.dk/drtv/kanal/20875
Kim_Osbøl @Kim_Osboel
https://twitter.com/Kim_Osboel/status/1457796790338482177?s=20

Saszeline @SaselineS · 11 t
Jeg bliver aldrig vaccineret
https://twitter.com/SaselineS/status/1457806238146830350?s=20

Lone Wieberg @LoneWieberg · 10 t
Siger han 76 % er ikke vaccineret?
https://twitter.com/LoneWieberg/status/1457821838218780682?s=20

Flemming Nielsen @Flemming3060 · 12 t
Vaccinen virker. Det er derfor I skal vaccineres igen.
https://twitter.com/Flemming3060/status/1457794555990867976?s=20

Ealeorah Ravleen @ealeorah · 7 t
Today the danish prime minister said on a press conference, that now they were going to give the unvaccinated a hard time, and that was the right thing to do. If she think she can manipulate us by reinforcing Corona passports, she got to rethink!
WE WILL NOT COMPLY!
https://twitter.com/ealeorah/status/1457867577435246593?s=20
--
"Fritagelse for coronatest og krav om coronapas"
Du kan blive fritaget for coronatest og krav om coronapas, hvis du af sundhedsmæssige årsager ikke bør få taget en coronatest.
https://www.kk.dk/corona/fritagelse-for-coronatest-og-krav-om-coronapas

- Hvorfor skal man 'vaccineres' imod Influenza hvis man stadig kan blive smittet?

- Hvorfor kan man blive 'undtaget' 'Test', Mundble, 'Vaccine' og få et Influenza Pas hos Borgerservice, helt uden at skulle fremvise en lægeerklæring?

- Man skal blot sige det...

"Ny ordning for dokumentation, hvis du er undtaget for test og coronapas"
https://coronasmitte.dk/soegning?query=undtaget
https://sum.dk/
https://sum.dk/temaer/covid-19
https://sum.dk/nyheder/2021/juni/ny-ordning-for-dokumentation-hvis-du-er-undtaget-for-test-og-coronapas
https://sum.dk/Media/637608129244725869/Orientering%20om%20%C3%A6ndringer%20i%20regler%20for%20personer,%20der%20er%20undtaget%20for%20test%20og%20coronapas%20pr.%201.%20juli%202021.pdf
https://coronasmitte.dk/

Er al 'lægebehandling' frivilligt i Danmark?

- Se Lægeforeningens 27 etiske principper..
https://www.laeger.dk/laegeforeningens-etiske-principper
https://www.laeger.dk/sites/default/files/laegeforeningens_etiske_principper_0.pdf

- The Nuremberg Code (1947)
https://media.tghn.org/medialibrary/2011/04/BMJ_No_7070_Volume_313_The_Nuremberg_Code.pdf

Touch-move rule: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Touch-move_rule
Location: Copenhagen Denmark https://goo.gl/maps/fRbhqF6WCosw3AqS6
Music: Manfred Mann's Earth Band https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Manfred_Mann%27s_Earth_Band
Keywords
freedompedophiliasatanismdeepstatefascism
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