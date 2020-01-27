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The Two Most Important Trees in the Bible
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17 views • January 27, 2020
from Genesis to Revelation there are two trees spoken about in the Bible more than any other Tree, herb, or grass. Nearly everyone has no idea how to identify them, yet they mark the beginning of man's existence, from the fall to the redemption. I discuss in great detail what they are and what they physically and spiritually represent.
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