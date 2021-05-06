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كيف تمكنوا من حل فيروس كورونا كوفيد -19 في بوليفيا
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11 views • May 06, 2021
ساعد أندرياس كالكير في إنقاذ حياة الملايين حول العالم بعلاج بسيط ولكنه فعال للغاية لفيروس كورونا. إنه يعمل مع آلاف العلماء والأطباء والمحامين والجيش من عدة دول لإنهاء النظام العالمي الجديد.
Video Source: https://www.brighteon.com/72297281-e3b0-442e-9070-b313482e7e05
Video Source: https://www.brighteon.com/72297281-e3b0-442e-9070-b313482e7e05
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