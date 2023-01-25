Create New Account
UNA MUJER CABALGA LA BESTIA: La matanza de los serbios
The Berean Call
Título en inglés: “A Woman Rides the Beast”


El respaldo que dio el Vaticano a Hitler, a Mussolini y al gobierno títere de los nazis en Francia durante la Segunda Guerra Mundial, fue consecuente con su deseo de resucitar al santo imperio romano con líderes seculares que cumplieran los deseos de Roma. Ese ha sido el sueño del Vaticano por mucho tiempo y todavía lo es. Francia (país al que Pío XI llamó “el primogénito de la gran familia católica”), junto con Italia y Alemania, eran las principales naciones católicas de Europa donde la iglesia tenía gran poder. Sus gobiernos estaban dispuestos a trabajar con la iglesia y aun establecer relaciones formales mediante concordatos.


