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Battle between UFOs and military (May 2020)
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144 views • May 29, 2020
According to Kerry Cassidy, this is a battle between the military and UFOs. Anyone with info please contact her:
[email protected]
or on skype: snowjaguar
UFO crash in Brazil (May 2020)
Reposted on May 20, 2020 on
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hJz0ZZ0c378&feature=youtu.be
[email protected]
or on skype: snowjaguar
UFO crash in Brazil (May 2020)
Reposted on May 20, 2020 on
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hJz0ZZ0c378&feature=youtu.be
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