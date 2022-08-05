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Aug 4, 2022 Questions on Protecting Your Wealth with Gold & Silver? Schedule a Strategy Call Here ➡️ https://calendly.com/itmtrading/youtube?utm_vid=HN8042022&month=2022-08

or Call 877-410-1414 ________________ 🟢FREE REPORT: "HOW TO GET A G.R.I.P." YOUR GLOBAL RESET INDEPENDENCE PLAN ➡️ https://learn.itmtrading.com/global-reset-independence-plan?VID=HHN8042022

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https://www.youtube.com/user/ITMTrading🗣 Fed Chair Powell says the interest rates are now at “neutral.” We're going to talk about what neutral is and what that means for the markets and for you. 📖

Chapters: 0:00 What is Jerome Powell Saying?

0:59 Central Bank Reaches “Neutral” Setting

3:36 Neutral Fed Rate “Indefensible”

9:20 Fed Trying to Slow Down Rate Hikes

13:00 Gold Does Not Pay Interest Rates

16:34 Do You Believe Their Lies? 🔗

To see Lynette's slides, research links or questions from this video: https://www.itmtrading.com/blog/powell-says-rates-neutral-why-are-so-many-skeptical/

⭐️ FOLLOW OUR OTHER CHANNEL: Beyond Gold & Silver ➡️ https://www.youtube.com/c/BeyondGoldSilver For more info Call: 877-410-1414 For More Videos and Research Click Here: https://www.ITMTrading.com/Blog GET PROTECTED WHILE YOU CAN! If you're not already in a protected position for The Global Reset, call us for your free strategy consult now: 877-410-1414 WHY ITM TRADING? If you want to know what to actually DO about all of this, that's what we specialize in at ITM Trading. How do you protect your wealth for the next collapse and complete financial reset? Yes Gold and Silver, but what types, what dates? How much of each? What strategy? And what long-term plan? If you're asking these questions you're already ahead of the game... We're here to help, as it is our mission to safeguard the public from the inevitable downfall of the dollar, global markets, and the current real estate bubble. Lynette Zang as our Chief Market Analyst has over 50 years of experience in economics, banking, and currencies. Along with our entire team of consultants from financial backgrounds; we've spent the last 25 years developing a complete strategy designed not only to protect our clients from standard crashes and recessions...but to position them properly for a complete currency collapse and economic Reset (which is the stage we're now in). We are the most recommended precious metals company in the industry for good reason, because we create lifetime relationships with our clients, and facilitate strategies for lifetime security. Find out if you're properly protected today... ITM TRADING: Helping Protect Your Future, Freedom, and Legacy Call Today for Your 1st Strategy Session: 877-410-1414 You can also email us at: [email protected] All Our Videos and Research: https://www.ITMTrading.com/Blog Homepage: https://www.ITMTrading.com ITM Trading Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading Lynette Zang Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading_zang Facebook: https://facebook.com/ITMTrading By ITM Trading's Lynette Zang Call Us Direct for Long-Term Gold & Silver Strategies: 877-410-1414 ITM Trading Inc. © Copyright, 1995 - 2022 All Rights Reserved. #fed #jeromepowell #gold