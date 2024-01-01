SHOCKING PREDICTIONS FOR 2024! - From WW3 To Economic Collapse! - Prepare Yourself For A Crazy Year!

GET TIM'S FREE Portfolio Review HERE:

Josh Sigurdson talks with Tim Picciott, The Liberty Advisor about his predictions for 2024 as we see a scripted World War 3 event prepared before our eyes, utilizing false flags to scare people into said event. All of this will lead us into the Great Reset. 2024 will be one of the craziest years we've witnessed.

False flag terror attacks in Europe are extremely likely. Countless countries worldwide will release CBDCs (central bank digital currencies) which will eventually force people onto a social credit/carbon credit type system. 15 Minute Cities will be rolled out to a greater degree in several countries. Power will shift from the west to the east as economies crater by design. Supply chains will face massive shock as the Red Sea is closed and war breaks out between Israel, Iran, Palestine and likely the United States among several western nations. China and Taiwan will likely exchange fire. Russia and Ukraine will escalate their wars. All by design. All to force us into a new world order.

They need war as an excuse to bring in order. Order out of chaos is the modus operandi.

Meanwhile, the woke movement will fall off a cliff as the need for strong men grows in increasingly tougher times.

In this video, we break down the good and the bad incoming in 2024.





