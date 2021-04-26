© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Why Did The Pentagon Turn Over 175 Million IP Addresses To Small Start Up? On January 20th
Follow
1
Share
Report
220 views • April 26, 2021
Protect & Secure Your Paper Money With Gold & Silver - https://aimlessnews.com/Goldco
Teach Your Children To Read Quickly With Reading Head Start - https://aimlessnews.com/ReadingHeadStart
Earn Bitcoin For Browsing The Internet - https://aimlessnews.com/CryptoTab
Bookmark My Website In Case I Get Banned - https://aimlessnews.com
Join My Mailing List So You Can Find Me - https://aimlessnews.com/JoinMyList
Support Aimless News With A $1 Per Month Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Sources used in video:
Pentagon internet mystery solved? - https://apnews.com/article/technology-business-government-and-politics-b26ab809d1e9fdb53314f56299399949
Global Resource Systems - https://opencorporates.com/companies/us_fl/M20000009226
Wired article on SSl - https://www.wired.com/2010/03/packet-forensics/
The Mystery of AS8003 - https://www.kentik.com/blog/the-mystery-of-as8003/
Daily Mail take on it - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9507897/The-big-Pentagon-internet-mystery-partially-solved.html
Was there watermarks on the ballots - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/check-it-out-theyre-doing-ultra-violet-testing-on-maricopa-ballots/
Nickolodeon pushes environmental racism - https://twitter.com/Nickelodeon/status/1385611519665246208
Lebron James is an idiot - https://twitter.com/GuidoFawkes1976/status/1386096485561823234
Another white liberal woman that's insane - https://twitter.com/proteinwisdom/status/1386009570686894081
They tried to intimidate Canadian pastor again - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DH_GaJQrwJs
What happened to Bill Maher - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tPSK7inXesA Start at 5:13
Cops play along with marriage proposal - https://twitter.com/stillgray/status/1386123496816726017
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1386231904848859136
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Teach Your Children To Read Quickly With Reading Head Start - https://aimlessnews.com/ReadingHeadStart
Earn Bitcoin For Browsing The Internet - https://aimlessnews.com/CryptoTab
Bookmark My Website In Case I Get Banned - https://aimlessnews.com
Join My Mailing List So You Can Find Me - https://aimlessnews.com/JoinMyList
Support Aimless News With A $1 Per Month Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Sources used in video:
Pentagon internet mystery solved? - https://apnews.com/article/technology-business-government-and-politics-b26ab809d1e9fdb53314f56299399949
Global Resource Systems - https://opencorporates.com/companies/us_fl/M20000009226
Wired article on SSl - https://www.wired.com/2010/03/packet-forensics/
The Mystery of AS8003 - https://www.kentik.com/blog/the-mystery-of-as8003/
Daily Mail take on it - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9507897/The-big-Pentagon-internet-mystery-partially-solved.html
Was there watermarks on the ballots - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/check-it-out-theyre-doing-ultra-violet-testing-on-maricopa-ballots/
Nickolodeon pushes environmental racism - https://twitter.com/Nickelodeon/status/1385611519665246208
Lebron James is an idiot - https://twitter.com/GuidoFawkes1976/status/1386096485561823234
Another white liberal woman that's insane - https://twitter.com/proteinwisdom/status/1386009570686894081
They tried to intimidate Canadian pastor again - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DH_GaJQrwJs
What happened to Bill Maher - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tPSK7inXesA Start at 5:13
Cops play along with marriage proposal - https://twitter.com/stillgray/status/1386123496816726017
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1386231904848859136
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.