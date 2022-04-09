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POLYAMOROUS GENDERFLUID WITCH WITH A KNOBBLY POTATO HEAD IS POISONING THE MINDS OF YOUR CHILDREN
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130 views • April 09, 2022
Vidmax ~ This mishmash of identity crises is actually surprised her young students, who are reportedly 4 years of age, are confused as to what the hell she really is. This polyamorous genderfluid witch is a preschool teacher in Florida and she seems more than giddy to talk about her sexuality and paganism with your young kids. These are the people who are outraged at Florida's new bill banning them from grooming very young children.
credit goes to ---- https://vidmax.com/video/212160-this-polyamorous-genderfluid-thing-who-says-she-s-a-witch-actually-teaches-preschoolers
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ODYSEE LINK ----> https://odysee.com/@Harry_knowledge123:a
BRIGHTEON ----> https://www.brighteon.com/channels/harryknowledge123
WORLD TRUTH VIDEOS LINK ----> https://worldtruthvideos.website/@Harry_knowledge123
ARCHIVE. ORG ----> https://archive.org/details/@harry-knowledge
153NEWS. NET ----> https://153news.net/view_channel.php?user=Harry_knowledge123
OK.RU (Russian Youtube) ----> https://ok.ru/profile/585480743095 (sign in to OK.RU and my videos can be seen)
GOYIMTV ----> https://www.goyimtv.tv/home
BITCHUTE ----> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/iLB0Ibex4Pxg/
credit goes to ---- https://vidmax.com/video/212160-this-polyamorous-genderfluid-thing-who-says-she-s-a-witch-actually-teaches-preschoolers
(All Content Posted To This Channel Will Be Duplicated At The Sites Below)
ODYSEE LINK ----> https://odysee.com/@Harry_knowledge123:a
BRIGHTEON ----> https://www.brighteon.com/channels/harryknowledge123
WORLD TRUTH VIDEOS LINK ----> https://worldtruthvideos.website/@Harry_knowledge123
ARCHIVE. ORG ----> https://archive.org/details/@harry-knowledge
153NEWS. NET ----> https://153news.net/view_channel.php?user=Harry_knowledge123
OK.RU (Russian Youtube) ----> https://ok.ru/profile/585480743095 (sign in to OK.RU and my videos can be seen)
GOYIMTV ----> https://www.goyimtv.tv/home
BITCHUTE ----> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/iLB0Ibex4Pxg/
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