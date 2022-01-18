Down In The Dumps

* [Bidan] appears to be losing even the media — and doesn’t seem to be in charge.

* The MSM foisted this calamity on America.

* People let democracy die because they hated Trump.

* Everyone in the Dem party thinks and talks alike.

* There is zero diversity in our national media.

* There must be a point to their Biden bashing.

The full version of this segment is linked below.





Tucker Carlson Tonight | 17 January 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6292305829001