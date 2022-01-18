Down In The Dumps

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* [Bidan] appears to be losing even the media — and doesn’t seem to be in charge.
* The MSM foisted this calamity on America.
* People let democracy die because they hated Trump.
* Everyone in the Dem party thinks and talks alike.
* There is zero diversity in our national media.
* There must be a point to their Biden bashing.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 17 January 2022