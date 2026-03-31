Fuel Shortages and Geopolitical Implications, an interview with David DuByne

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Fuel rationing is spreading fast—from South Korea to India—signaling a deeper global supply shock. What starts as “temporary shortages” could reshape transportation, trade, and daily life worldwide. The real question: how long before disruption becomes the new normal? The ripple effects are already accelerating across continents.
#FuelCrisis #GlobalEnergy #SupplyShock #Geopolitics #EnergyWar #OilShortage #CrisisWatch #GlobalTrends
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