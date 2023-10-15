The StrengthCast Powershow: Another Great TRX Upper-Body Workout

Presented on US Sports Net by:
TRX Training
Free Shipping on all orders $99+. Receive your TRX Training Suspension Trainer shipped to you for FREE!
https://tinyurl.com/TRXTraining1023
Sportsline
Join SportsLine Pro and get Picks & Projections for Every Player, Every Game and All Sports. Become a Pro Member Today for only $10!
https://tinyurl.com/SportslinePro1023
and
The National Council on Strength and Fitness
Save $600 on Personal Trainer/Sport Nutrition
https://tinyurl.com/NCSF101523
On this week's show we bring you an awesome upper-body blast from our friends at TRX Training. In our trainer's corner, we illustrate why the focus on performance is far more important than putting the focus on just weight loss or aesthetics. Let's learn, grow, and prosper in health and all areas of your life. My God richly bless you!
Video credits
TRX Training - https://tinyurl.com/TRXTraining1023
NCSF - https://tinyurl.com/NCSF101523
Cool Sports & Talk
US Sports Net
http://www.USSportsRadio.net
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.