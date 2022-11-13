Create New Account
Parents Unite Against The Sexual Content Distributed To Minor Students
A father & spokesman for parents who do not speak English, did not hold back as he tore into the schoolboard & superintendent regarding sexual grooming content being distributed to minor students in their school system.

