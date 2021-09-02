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Δημήτρης Αντωνίου ιατρός: Μόνο οι εμβολιασμένοι μεταδίδουν τον ιο
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12 views • September 02, 2021
Ο Δημήτρης Αντωνίου, Γενικός Χειρουργός - Ογκολόγος, καλεσμένος σε συγκέντρωση πολιτών στη Χαλκίδα, έκανε ανάλυση της επικαιρότητας σχετικά με θέματα υγειονομικού ενδιαφέροντος, καθώς και νομικών θεμάτων. Ο κ. Αντωνίου παραθέτει ιατρικά στατιστικά στοιχεία από Ελληνικούς αλλά και διεθνείς οργανισμούς, από τα οποία εξάγονται αποκαλυπτικά συμπεράσματα !!!
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