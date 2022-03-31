THE NEW WORLD ORDER AND HOW TO OPPOSE IT WITH IAIN DAVIS

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The Corbett Report
corbettreport
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/davis-newworldorder/
Biden has warned that there is going to be a New World Order. Putin and Xi are writing joint statements about the creation of a New World Order. In fact, all of the globalists are interested in a New World Order. Today, Iain Davis of In-This-Together.com joins us to discuss the history of the "International Rules-Based Order," reveal its "operating system" (technocracy), and discuss how we can fruitfully oppose it.