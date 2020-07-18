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They Want to Kill Six Billion of Us - Here's How They'll Do It - Vernon Coleman.
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146 views • July 18, 2020
International best-selling author, Dr Vernon Coleman explains that the psychopaths planning to rule the world wish to reduce the global population to 500 million. He then explains how they'll kill the six billion of us they want to eliminate. For transcripts of all videos including those deleted by YouTube, please visit website @ https://www.vernoncoleman.com/
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