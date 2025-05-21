© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Funny how Trump never played footage of blown-apart Palestinian children when Bibi came to visit. 🤔
The so-called “white genocide” in South Africa gets attention — but actual mass slaughter doesn’t make the cut.
Video shown: Julius Malema's speeches and chants: 'There must be KILLING'.
Politico reports that the Trump administration has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to halt a judge’s order granting a watchdog group access to internal documents from DOGE, the cost-cutting initiative, led by Elon Musk.
The Justice Department filed an emergency appeal Wednesday to block disclosures on firings, grant cuts, and other internal actions.