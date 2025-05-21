Funny how Trump never played footage of blown-apart Palestinian children when Bibi came to visit. 🤔

The so-called “white genocide” in South Africa gets attention — but actual mass slaughter doesn’t make the cut.

Video shown: Julius Malema's speeches and chants: 'There must be KILLING'.

Adding:

Politico reports that the Trump administration has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to halt a judge’s order granting a watchdog group access to internal documents from DOGE, the cost-cutting initiative, led by Elon Musk.

The Justice Department filed an emergency appeal Wednesday to block disclosures on firings, grant cuts, and other internal actions.