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What Is MK-Ultra Mind Control? - Off The Cuff 5 - The Truth Podcast: Question Everything!
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45 views • March 16, 2020
MK Ultra was a top secret govt. mind control program that supposedly ended in the 70s but many insiders insist continues today and many celebrities are said to be victims. On this special 'Off The Cuff' edition of The Truth Podcast: Question Everything, I break down the many signs of MK-ultra/Monarch mind-control in the entertainment industry.
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