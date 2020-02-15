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The Collapse: Government in Crisis (S1E7)
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201 views • February 15, 2020
The Police and National Guard struggle to hold things together while in Europe the government starts to get a handle on the crisis … and then some.
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Laurel
PO Box 193
Hillsborough, NH 03244
Citations:
Music purchased through subscription license on Bensound: https://www.bensound.com/
Most video clips purchased through subscription license on StoryBlocks: https://www.videoblocks.com/
Some still photos are obtained through a license with Adobe: https://stock.adobe.com/
Some photos and clips are from government websites
Neighborhood loiterer clips from YouTuber CharlieBo313
How to support me:
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/laurel
Contact/Social Media and other video presence:
Email: [email protected]
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/laurelschannel
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/laurel
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/laurel/
Gab: https://www.subscribestar.com/laurel
Snail mail:
Laurel
PO Box 193
Hillsborough, NH 03244
Citations:
Music purchased through subscription license on Bensound: https://www.bensound.com/
Most video clips purchased through subscription license on StoryBlocks: https://www.videoblocks.com/
Some still photos are obtained through a license with Adobe: https://stock.adobe.com/
Some photos and clips are from government websites
Neighborhood loiterer clips from YouTuber CharlieBo313
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