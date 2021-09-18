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THE WORLD IS IN A SPIRITUAL WAR & THE VAXX IS A GENE ALTERING BIOWEAPON - ARCHBISHIOP VIGANO
Truth or Consequences
Truth or Consequences
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331 views • September 18, 2021
THE WORLD IS IN A SPIRITUAL AND PHYSICAL WAR AND THE VAXX IS A GENE ALTERING BIOWEAPON [2021-09-17] - ARCHBISHIOP CARLO MARIA VIGANO (VIDEO)

Think MARK OF THE BEAST and THE FINAL SOLUTION. If you are in the US Military, put in for a RELIGIOUS EXEMPTION, I mean even an Archbishop in the Catholic Church is telling you the VAXX is a BIOWEAPON. The people of the USA need some Freedom Loving Patriots to stay on Active Duty. They can not force the jab into you, so at least stand your ground and make them kick you out. If you are kicked out by the Traitor Beijing Biden, you will then be considered a TRUE HERO and you can then fight with the people, rather than against them. The Globalist Communist Satanic Puppets are going after First Responders (Cops, Firefighters and Paramedics), Medical Personnel (Doctors, Nurses, and Nurse's Aids), as well as Educators first so the country is crippled to a point that it will be very hard to fight back. The 2nd Amendment does help, but will it be enough? More people need to Wake Up and become CONSCIOUS, before it is too late. Hopefully this Catholic Archbishop helps to Wake Up a few more religious people to the FAKE NEWS, EVIL POLITICIANS, and FAKE SCIENCE.
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