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The Revelation of Jesus Christ Chapters 21-22
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89 views • January 18, 2021
The Revelation of Jesus Christ - The Closing Scenes Chapter 21 & 22
There are three distinct divisions in the final chapters
1) 21:1-8 the eternal issues
2) 21:9-27: 22:1-5 – we have the supplementary portion giving us a detailed symbolic description of the Holy Jerusalem, the city of God
3) 22:6-22 – the divine epilogue, consisting mainly of practical messages from the glorified Lord to all of those to whom this book may come in the course of time.
There are three distinct divisions in the final chapters
1) 21:1-8 the eternal issues
2) 21:9-27: 22:1-5 – we have the supplementary portion giving us a detailed symbolic description of the Holy Jerusalem, the city of God
3) 22:6-22 – the divine epilogue, consisting mainly of practical messages from the glorified Lord to all of those to whom this book may come in the course of time.
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