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The Huckabee Show:
Kurt Schlichter is a trial attorney, retired Army colonel, bestselling author, and one of the funniest darn columnists you'll read these days, as senior columnist for Townhall dot com. Now, he's got a brand new book out, "WE'LL BE BACK: The Fall and Rise of America," and he says the decline of America under Joe Biden is NOT irreversible, and we really can Make America Great Again. Don’t miss Kurt Schlichter on Huckabee!
Source
https://rumble.com/v1gr01b-why-americans-are-utterly-rejecting-swamp-creatures-huckabee.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=22