Ist command in all the scriptures is to Honor thy "Vessel": the body gifted to you for life and your mission... that is to be prepared and ready to Light up when the call comes to exhibit the power of God moving through you, his warrior in the battles going on and yet ahead. Indeed, this is not just about preparing your guns, gathering ammo, food, and prepping for hiding, but rather fighting to defend our freedoms and rights as humans. Wii, all the "I"s that are open to the Truth, able to think, operate efficiently, even amazingly if you are getting fit and ready for the times ahead. Prepare you for the times when muscles, not fat are what make the difference if put under stress, having to actually fight, run, or work harder than you have in a decade or three. The heat of battle is not the time to train.

The threats coming are to your immune system in your body. If that gets compromised, nothing else will matter once you are dead Start paying attention in 2022 and test you, what can you do. If not enough to consider yourself fit and ready to run, jump, fight or dance... whatever it takes to get ready for the real show that starts in 2023 for the weather will be far worse as will society. Don't leave out training the most important thing, your vessel, and learn how to do it without a gym membership, tons of hours at the gym, or even working with weights, just use your weight, and get some work done while you get stronger with intention.

Be the best you possible and thus tap the most power you can from the ground, from the air, from your Spirit once God sees you care for the gift He gave you when you agreed to come and be a Legionnaire, to carry the Light. Respect it and it will give you miraculous, truly phenomenal results... as I bear witness at 66 with a goal to be better yet by 67. All the science and evidence is that Wii are supposed to hit our prime at 66-78 years old, once our brain is fully wired, our emotions, intellect, and wisdom matures, and wii develop the patience and skills to strategize, create solutions, and never let the Fear that others are crippled by enter your heart or mind. Prepare, no fear, and know that if you have to, you will run that mile, kick some ass, and laugh when it is over for the sweat of battle was easy compared to the sweat it took to prepare.