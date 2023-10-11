Create New Account
A British Man with a Huge TikTok Following - Challenged MEP Suella Braverman - that Wants to Impose 10 Year Jail Sentence for Waving the Palestinian Flag - "Suella F*ck You"
A British man with Hundreds of thousands of followers on his tik tok account challenged Suella Braverman on her words wanting to impose ten years of jail sentences for waving the Palestinian flag in the UK:

- You won't have jail's big enough for all of us!

