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EU's Global Gateway, Trade, and War?
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10 views • January 09, 2022
The European Union announced that it planned to spend €300 billion ($340 billion) in a program called 'Global Gateway.' According to EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen it is a "true alternative" to China's Belt and Road Initiative, also known as the Silk Road Project. Both the EU and Chinese projects will improve road, ports, and/or other infrastructure to connect with Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. Will this result in increased trade for Europe and Asia during the time of the Gentiles? Will Babylonian Europe dominate trade for a time? Will devastating war hit Europe with Russian and Eurasian involvement? Would infrastructure these projects are involved in be used for war? What about preparation for Armageddon? Dr. Thiel address these issues and cites biblical prophecies related to these matters.
A written article of partially related interest is available titled "‘The European Union has unveiled its €300 billion ($340 billion) alternative to China’s Belt and Road initiative’" URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/news/prophecy/the-european-union-has-unveiled-its-e300-billion-340-billion-alternative-to-chinas-belt-and-road-initiative/
A written article of partially related interest is available titled "‘The European Union has unveiled its €300 billion ($340 billion) alternative to China’s Belt and Road initiative’" URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/news/prophecy/the-european-union-has-unveiled-its-e300-billion-340-billion-alternative-to-chinas-belt-and-road-initiative/
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