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11 Percent Approval Rating! All you need to know about American governance!
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23 views • August 20, 2020
Isn't it amazing how congress can have an 11 percent approval rating but for some reason, it's someone else's fault? And they are great at shifting blame...they have had years to work on that!
Again, this is raw video, testing titles!
Again, this is raw video, testing titles!
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