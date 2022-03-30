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FULL SHOW: Hunter Biden Laptop Entered Into Congressional Record, As FBI Chief Claims Ignorance On Laptop Whereabouts
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82 views • March 30, 2022
Matt Gaetz is fighting the good fight in congress to have the Hunter Biden laptop hard drive put into the Congressional record and calls out the FBI for covering up their knowledge and whereabouts of the laptop. Gaetz also made a proposal to strip the intelligence clearance of the 50 intelligence officials who claimed the laptop was Russian disinfo. City councils around America are now being trolled in some of the funniest comedy you’re ever going to see where speakers pretend to be lunatic leftists. Owen Shroyer also covers the latest from the lunatic left wanting to sexualize children. David Sinclair from Volta Wireless joins to discuss how the big tech companies and government collude to spy on U.S citizens and his solutions to this infringement.
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