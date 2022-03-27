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3/25/2022 Miles Guo: Shopping at GFashion using Himalaya Pay is the qualitative change that I mentioned a few weeks ago. Being able to make transactions with digital currency in retail stores is of great significance, and it is a 100% commercial sale