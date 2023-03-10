https://gettr.com/post/p2axfn82bb2

【NFSC @CPAC 】03/03/2023 President of Color Us United Kenny Xu: Many Chinese international students come to America just to get a good education, but they face pressure from the CCP in the form of Confucius Institutes, all the things that are going on America and infiltration of America. We should make sure the CCP spies are investigated on an individual basis rather than seen in a racial lens.





【新中国联邦DC星火行动】03/03/2023 跨越肤色联合会主席徐东风：很多中共国留学生来美国只是为了接受良好的教育，但中共通过在美国设立孔子学院、制造各种事端和进行渗透，令他们面临巨大压力。我们要确保对中共间谍的调查只针对个人，而非华人族群。





