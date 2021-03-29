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Some Things Are Hard To Explain
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343 views • March 29, 2021
These videos are leading up to something that will wake many people the heck up- Too many respected truthers are holding the topics covered by Gag-Orders back so that your favorite truthers are not truthers at all but instead, Agents, Of Deception & Influence- Because when you want some advice, you will ask it from the very one or ones who don't tell you everything-
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