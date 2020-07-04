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TERRIFIC NEWS for the Ministry! Huge Update! Get Involved!
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8 views • July 04, 2020
TERRIFIC NEWS for the Ministry! Huge Update! Get Involved!
God is moving in BIG ways at the ministry! Listen to this supernatural story of what just happened this week & pray about giving a generous gift towards this vision!
If you would like to donate, just follow this link: https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/ and hit the bright orange “Donate” button.
You can also give by sending your donations in the mail to:
IGBY International Ministries
PO Box 797
Decatur, IL 62525
Thank you for your continued support, and please pray about standing with us as we go forward into the next step of this ministry.
If you are interested in one of the books that Zach mentioned on the show today, they can be found through the links below:
“Disinformation”: https://amzn.to/3cuYLmf
“Surprise, Kill, Vanish”: https://amzn.to/2XILXEw
“Arguing With Socialists”: https://amzn.to/3euvV73
God is moving in BIG ways at the ministry! Listen to this supernatural story of what just happened this week & pray about giving a generous gift towards this vision!
If you would like to donate, just follow this link: https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/ and hit the bright orange “Donate” button.
You can also give by sending your donations in the mail to:
IGBY International Ministries
PO Box 797
Decatur, IL 62525
Thank you for your continued support, and please pray about standing with us as we go forward into the next step of this ministry.
If you are interested in one of the books that Zach mentioned on the show today, they can be found through the links below:
“Disinformation”: https://amzn.to/3cuYLmf
“Surprise, Kill, Vanish”: https://amzn.to/2XILXEw
“Arguing With Socialists”: https://amzn.to/3euvV73
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