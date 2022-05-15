LOCAL POLICE TARGETING AMERICANS LOOKING FOR WORK/MOVING TO AZ, NOT ILLEGAL ALIEN DRIVER VIOLATIONS

NOTE: Sorry for the poor camera work but I do this as safely as possible. Many cops behave like rabid dogs and if you point a camera at them too long, or in landscape mode; they are known to claim it's a "gun" and murder the cameraperson. Bad, corrupt, incompetent police are more afraid of cameras in control of real reporters than guns.



This is part of my ongoing investigation of local police traffic stops in Arizona & Southern California.



After documenting many stops, I've found local southwest US police departments give illegal alien drivers seriously violating traffic laws a pass(I have observed ZERO traffic stops initiated by police of illegal alien drivers violating traffic laws in unroadworthy vehicles, or luxury vehicles). Instead, there is a pattern of harassment and detainment of legal, US citizen middle/working class drivers of economy cars(looking for work etc.)

as well as targeting for ticketing and arrests(in many cases false arrests).



This is a de facto anti american, globalist policy to force Americans out of the southwest USA to be replaced by mostly hostile, 3rd world, illegal foreigners.



This local police policy is a felony violation of several US laws including RICO, 14TH, 4th Amendments, US Title 8 Section 1324 and USC Article 4, Section 4.



This covert policy has also heavily contributed to the over 60,000 US deaths per year from vehicle accidents disproportionately caused by illegal alien drivers in unroadworthy vehicles