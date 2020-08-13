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Executive Orders and the Constitution
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31 views • August 13, 2020
A pen and a phone - but very little constitution on hand: both parties complain about executive orders when the other team is using them. But seem happy to have the precedent when their side is in power. And that precedent keeps expanding.
Path to Liberty: August 12, 2020
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
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Path to Liberty: August 12, 2020
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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