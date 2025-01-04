BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
violence to solve violent situations ~ The right to your liberty isn't free ~
36 views • 4 months ago

In today's discussion we will take about standing up for the truth and exposing the lies of the global elites, that want to keep you dumb in ordered to control you and take away your freedom. We will be talking about the whistleblowers like Andrew wakefield who have had the courage to standup and ask the questions that the AMA, CDC, WHO, and all the other three letter alphabet agencies did not want you to ask; because they are trying to kill you all in the name of climate change and population control. In addition we will be sharing the latest episode of the Highwire episode 405: ANDREW WAKEFIELD: THE REAL STORY.


References:

- The Highwire Episode 405: ANDREW WAKEFIELD: THE REAL STORY

  https://rumble.com/v658chd-episode-405-andrew-wakefield-the-real-story.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp

- FULL COMEDY SPECIAL | Jim Breuer - 'Somebody Had to Say It'

  https://rumble.com/v1ao8hm-full-comedy-special-jim-breuer-somebody-had-to-say-it.html

- Project Mockingbird

  https://rumble.com/v61li3q--project-mk-ultra-darpa-and-the-brain-initiative-currently-happening.html

- Protocol 7

  https://rumble.com/v5nr8vq-489-the-whistleblower-of-protocol-7-dr.-andrew-wakefield.html

- TTAC: Propaganda Exposed Uncensored

  https://rumble.com/v1w9aqc-propaganda-exposed-uncensored-episode-1-question-everything.html

- Trilatteral Commission

  https://rumble.com/v45c3ui-the-trilateral-commision-the-guiding-force-behind-the-world-economic-forum.html

- TTAV: presents Remady

  https://rumble.com/c/c-6398192

Keywords
vaccinesamericaflumindcontrolwhistleblowerbirdmockingbirdofwakefielddissidentprojectandrewdownmisinformationmkultraquestionfunctioneverything19covidgainh5n1dumbednonconformant
