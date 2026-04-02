Professor Marandi on the changing map in the region - US al-Qaeda proxy regimes - Kuwait, Syria, Yemen, Saudi Arabia - DD Geopolitics, clip 2

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Professor Marandi on the changing map in the region:
"The Iraqis will easily be able to take Kuwait. They will easily be able to undermine the al-Qaeda proxy regime brought to power by the United States in Syria and Yemen could easily destroy Saudi oil exports that are taking place through the Red Sea, and they can invade Saudi Arabia."
@DD Geopolitics
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