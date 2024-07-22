JD Vance | Pray Trump Isn't Deceived By Vance + The Billionaire (Peter Thiel) Who Fueled Vance’s Rapid Rise to Political Power Invested $280 Million Into Elon Musk's Neuralink + Millions Into BlackRock's Neurotech + 12 Facts





REASON #1 - J.D. Vance’s 2022 U.S. Senate campaign was largely funded by the Frankfurt, Germany born Peter Thiel who invested $15 million to support Vance’s campaign and who is backing Blackrock’s Neurotech brain implant company - READ -

How Peter Thiel and Silicon Valley funded the sudden rise of JD Vance - https://www.ft.com/content/408fb864-5831-4b1d-beef-fd1966b3beed

CNBC | Peter Thiel is backing a rival to Elon Musk’s brain implant company - READ - https://blackrockneurotech.com/insights/peter-thiel-is-backing-a-rival-to-elon-musks-brain-implant-company/

Peter Thiel and JD Vance: How PayPal founder boosted VP candidate's political career - READ - https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/elections/2024/07/17/peter-thiel-boosted-jd-vance-career/74397520007/





REASON #2 - J. D. Vance’s business partner is the Frankfurt, Germany born Peter Thiel, who invested $280 million Elon Musk’s Neuralink brain implant company - WATCH - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AI9t031nKKA





REASON #3 - J.D. Vance worked for Peter Thiel at Mithril Capital from 2015 - 2017. - READ - https://www.forbes.com/sites/antoniopequenoiv/2024/07/16/jd-vance-and-peter-thiel-what-to-know-about-the-relationship-between-trumps-vp-pick-and-the-billionaire/





REASON #4 - J. D. Vance’s business partner is the Frankfurt, Germany born Peter Thiel, the same Peter Thiel whose AbCellera has entered into a multi-year agreement with COVID-19 vaccine maker Moderna Inc.

AbCellera and Moderna team up to develop antibody therapies - READ - https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/abcellera-moderna-team-up-develop-antibody-therapies-2021-09-15/

REASON #5 - J.D. Vance is a business associate of the Frankfurt, Germany born billionaire Peter Thiel who serves on the Steering Committee of the globalist Bilderberg Group.

J.D. Vance is the business associate of billionaire Peter Thiel who serves on the Steering Committee of the globalist Bilderberg Group. https://www.bilderbergmeetings.org/meetings/meeting-2023/participants-2023

After Yale, J.D. Vance worked for Peter Thiel’s firm Mithril Capital, and Mr. Thiel donated $15 million to Mr. Vance’s race in Ohio. - READ - https://www.nytimes.com/2024/07/15/us/politics/27-facts-about-jd-vance.html

Peter Thiel plays kingmaker again as Trump picks JD Vance for Veep - https://news.yahoo.com/news/peter-thiel-plays-kingmaker-again-130926916.html?guccounter=1&guce_referrer=aHR0cHM6Ly9kdWNrZHVja2dvLmNvbS8&guce_referrer_sig=AQAAANToNRmgiUwooRsyrthKxFv7zw8xEPNfB0XrB7yQvONzjxGUxmIZBkyXLI7UZ7EOlEQB7fQd5pLJgepSlNtQ_UlJD6_7sqixe4FI-totydlwJ4_EI_RuQiVT9g2mDbUmt2q3K69KLHT8tmWtr61MjhS_ZX3PvUxMc1qL8s5vVE8G

Trump’s VP candidate JD Vance has long ties to Silicon Valley, and was a VC himself - READ - https://techcrunch.com/2024/07/15/trumps-vp-candidate-j-d-vance-has-long-ties-to-silicon-valley-and-was-a-vc-himself/

Venture capitalists get one of their own with Trump’s VP pick—what to know about J.D. Vance’s VC career - READ - https://fortune.com/2024/07/15/venture-capitalists-get-own-of-their-with-trumps-vp-pick-what-to-know-about-j-d-vances-vc-career/







