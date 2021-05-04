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Trump: Stay Tuned - Audits Proceed, GOP Leadership Under Fire
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81 views • May 04, 2021
May 4, 2021
Will DJT resume office before 2024? He will if audits proceed and the truth is uncovered. Until then, GOP leadership keeps getting exposed as the deep state players they are. Let’s look at a potential mistrial in MN, the reason for the border crisis, and the difference between BLAntifa’s catch-and-release arrests and the incarceration of Trump supporters as domestic terrorists. Fear not, God is keeping score.
Thanks for watching and praying!
Website: Prayingcitizen.com
Subscribe to Praying Citizen newsletter: https://visitor.r20.constantcontact.com/manage/optin?v=001Y-u_IrclD3r9gDkIEQUl9Gbhv88RjW-G
Sources:
https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/551704-trump-teases-2024-decision-supporters-will-be-very-happy
https://thehill.com/homenews/house/551742-mccarthy-caught-on-hot-mic-saying-hes-had-it-with-cheney
https://amgreatness.com/2021/05/03/the-democratic-partys-stasi/
Barnes and Baris: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PuIsyee_0c4
https://www.lifenews.com/2021/05/04/scientists-use-scalps-from-aborted-babies-to-create-humanized-mice-and-fauci-is-funding-it/
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. Views expressed in this video are personal opinions only! No guarantee is made to veracity of the statements made, although every effort is made to ensure the truth is expressed.
Will DJT resume office before 2024? He will if audits proceed and the truth is uncovered. Until then, GOP leadership keeps getting exposed as the deep state players they are. Let’s look at a potential mistrial in MN, the reason for the border crisis, and the difference between BLAntifa’s catch-and-release arrests and the incarceration of Trump supporters as domestic terrorists. Fear not, God is keeping score.
Thanks for watching and praying!
Website: Prayingcitizen.com
Subscribe to Praying Citizen newsletter: https://visitor.r20.constantcontact.com/manage/optin?v=001Y-u_IrclD3r9gDkIEQUl9Gbhv88RjW-G
Sources:
https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/551704-trump-teases-2024-decision-supporters-will-be-very-happy
https://thehill.com/homenews/house/551742-mccarthy-caught-on-hot-mic-saying-hes-had-it-with-cheney
https://amgreatness.com/2021/05/03/the-democratic-partys-stasi/
Barnes and Baris: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PuIsyee_0c4
https://www.lifenews.com/2021/05/04/scientists-use-scalps-from-aborted-babies-to-create-humanized-mice-and-fauci-is-funding-it/
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. Views expressed in this video are personal opinions only! No guarantee is made to veracity of the statements made, although every effort is made to ensure the truth is expressed.
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