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🔥 Promising a HOT August 💪🏼
Twisted Light Worker
Twisted Light Worker
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From Anthony Fauci to Clinton's, to Human Trafficking to Election Fraud, to The American System Of Economics, to BUILDING A BETTER WORLD. This video captures some highlights of the many things taking place. Not only in the USA but Iran, the Middle East and in fact the whole earth realm.


Humanity is at the cusp of a new beginning and you have a roll to play.



🔥 🔥 Promethean Action - https://www.prometheanaction.com


💗💪🏼 BREAKING OUT OF YOUR COCOON Workshop https://buymeacoffee.com/neilsperling/e/562540 💪🏼



🔥 👀 Looky here AND there 👀 https://rumble.com/v7cysgq--looky-here-and-there-.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_v

🔥 💪🏼 Roman Circus 2026 💪🏼 https://rumble.com/v7c65a0--roman-circus-2026-.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_v



Awaken to the spark of divine within. Return to the sacred.


🔥 Golden Age of Mind is upon us -

https://rumble.com/v4uqq2l--golden-age-of-mind.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a


🌹💞 Inner Reign Reiki - https://www.innerreignreiki.com/ 💗 Energy Healing 🙏


🙏 💗💪🏼 Timeless Treasures - https://rumble.com/playlists/dVztG9Netlc?e9s=src_v1_upp_pl


💎 FREEDOM Mobile - https://referme.to/neils-2856

https://rumble.com/v7aya8c--waking-up-the-lions-2026-.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a


💰 Do you Invest in golden opportunities - https://boostyfi.com/?ref=neil_sperling 💰

Ask me for more info


🔥🔗☝️ 🌹🙏 💗💪🏼 ☕️

_T_


𝓘𝓷𝓽𝓻𝓸𝓭𝓾𝓬𝓮 𝓨𝓸𝓾𝓻𝓼𝓮𝓵𝓯 & 𝓯𝓲𝓷𝓭 𝓶𝓮 𝓱𝓮𝓻𝓮.


💗💪🏼 BREAKING OUT OF YOUR COCOON Workshop https://buymeacoffee.com/neilsperling/e/562540

✔ Telegram Thrivalism, Twisted Light Worker Chat room - https://t.me/+ZcCX-YbTSNAyNGQx 💗🙏

✔ Telegram Thrivalism, Twisted Light Worker Main Channel- https://t.me/Thrivalism 💗🙏


✔ Fakebook Group Page - https://www.facebook.com/groups/911500446988289

✔ Gab 'Thrivalism, The Twisted Light Worker - https://gab.com/groups/64573 🗡

✔ MEWE 'Thrivalism & The Twisted Light Worker' - https://mewe.com/group/62793e4f36fb520921c6f3f0 🗡


"Clarity is believing everything you think and feel. Lucidity is seeing to the source of everything you think and feel."

Mark Cloudfoot Gershon


🌹 ☕ 𝓫𝓾𝔂 𝓶𝓮 𝓪 𝓒𝓸𝓯𝓯𝓮𝓮 https://www.buymeacoffee.com/NeilSperling 🍺


Keywords
irantrumpclintonelectionfraudfaucimiddleeasttwistedlightworkerthrivalism
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy