China’s Foreign Ministry Calls Out Again on U.S. Congressional Delegation’s Visit to Taiwan

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gnews.org/post/p1998d94a
08/15/2022 Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin once again called out the recent visit of a US congressional delegation to Taiwan, claiming that the US side is “overreaching and doomed to failure”.