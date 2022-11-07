Russia Fires TOS-1A Heavy Flamethrower Rockets On Kharkiv Ukraine

Patrick Lancaster. English subtitles.

Nov 6, 2022

Russia-Ukraine war: At the front line of Ukraine's struggle for Kharkiv / Kharkov Artillery Battles Rage as Russia Fires TOS-1A ("Scorching sunlight") multiple rocket launcher with thermobaric warheads on Ukraine Army Forces in Kharkiv Ukraine

The Kharkiv region of Ukraine was the biggest prize Ukraine has been able to take back from Russia when they regained control of most of the region in the biggest take back of territory yet. Now Russia seems to be coming back with a vengeance and taking back bit by bit of border areas of Kerkov Ukraine while wiping out large groups of Ukraine soldiers daily with heavy daily artillery attacks. In the last weeks, several areas have come back under Russian control

I have been embedded with the Russian Army In Kharkov Region.

In this report, the Russian Army Fires TOS-1A ("Scorching sunlight") multiple rocket launcher with thermobaric warheads on Ukrainian Army Positions In Kharkiv / Kahrov Region Of Ukraine.

Russian Soldiers walk us through the whole process of targeting to firing AND I confront them on Ukraine reports of civilians being targeted.

TOS-1 [ТОС-1], Heavy Flamethrower System, is a Soviet 220 mm 30-barrel (original system, Object 634 or TOS-1M) or 24-barrel (Object 634B or TOS-1A) multiple rocket launcher capable of using thermobaric warheads, mounted on a T-72 tank chassis. TOS-1 was designed to attack enemy fortified positions and lightly armoured vehicles and transports, in open terrain in particular. First combat tests took place in 1988 and 1989 in the Panjshir Valley during the Soviet–Afghan War. The TOS-1 was shown for the first time in public in 1999 in Omsk. In 2003, the improved TOS-1A Solntsepyok ("Scorching sunlight") system entered service with the range extended to 6 kilometers and a better ballistic computer. In March 2020, Russia introduced a new rocket for the TOS-1A with a range of 10 km, achieved in part by weight and size reductions of a new fuel air explosive mixture in the warhead, while also increasing its power. Minimum range is extended from 400 m to 1.6 km, so the shorter-range M0.1.01.04M rocket will be retained for close combat environments.

Now Kharkov is by far not the only front line. There is the front line of Ukraine's struggle for Kherson where for weeks Russia has been evacuating civilians from huge areas and even the Russian President Vladimir Putin says civilians must be evacuated from the Kherson war zone.

As Russia digs in against an expected attempt by Ukraine to take key southern city, and seems to be setting the scene for possibly huge battles across the area. If our team is needed there we will go but for now we are in Kharkov and the Lugansk People's Republic(internationally recognized as Lugansk region).

The front is not only the hot area of debate of course. Just today Chinese President Xi Jinping and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday condemned threats to use atomic weapons in Ukraine, with Scholz warning that Russia risked "crossing a line" in the international community by resorting to the nuclear force and reportedly Xi agreed that both leaders "jointly oppose the use or threat of use of nuclear weapons". But on the other hand, it is Russia that has been warning about the threat of a "dirty bomb" that they say Ukraine has been preparing to fire as a false flag attack.

Belarus claims Ukrainian security forces undertook a provocation using armored vehicles on the border with Belarus.

Is this what Belarus has been waiting for to enter the Ukraine?

Russia says the UK was directly involved in Attacks on Crimea.

Again we can not cover every story from every place but we can do our best and of course, always bring you our reports with full English and Russian translations.

