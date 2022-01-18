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GOP Takes Biggest Lead in 25 Years!
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0 view • January 18, 2022
January 17, 2022 - Great news heading into 2022 election cycle: Joe Biden’s party has lost their lead with voters. Let’s look at that and other wins, plus goofy stories from around the world. Also: pictures of Lori’s Mustang, Bell1
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Sources:
* https://redstate.com/nick-arama/2022/01/17/about-those-270-doctors-calling-to-censor-joe-rogan-n507884
* https://www.rasmussenreports.com/public_content/politics/biden_administration/prez_track_jan17
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Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. Views expressed in this video are personal opinions only! No guarantee is made to veracity of the statements made, although every effort is made to ensure the truth is expressed.
Thanks for watching and praying!
Be sure to subscribe to get Praying Citizen newsletter:
https://visitor.r20.constantcontact.com/manage/optin?v=001Y-u_IrclD3r9gDkIEQUl9Gbhv88RjW-G
Website:
prayingcitizen.com
All newsletters posted on website: prayingcitizen.com
Sources:
* https://redstate.com/nick-arama/2022/01/17/about-those-270-doctors-calling-to-censor-joe-rogan-n507884
* https://www.rasmussenreports.com/public_content/politics/biden_administration/prez_track_jan17
Copyright Disclaimer
Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. Views expressed in this video are personal opinions only! No guarantee is made to veracity of the statements made, although every effort is made to ensure the truth is expressed.
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