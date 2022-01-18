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GOP Takes Biggest Lead in 25 Years!
Lori Colley
Lori Colley
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0 view • January 18, 2022
January 17, 2022 - Great news heading into 2022 election cycle: Joe Biden’s party has lost their lead with voters. Let’s look at that and other wins, plus goofy stories from around the world. Also: pictures of Lori’s Mustang, Bell1

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Sources:
* https://redstate.com/nick-arama/2022/01/17/about-those-270-doctors-calling-to-censor-joe-rogan-n507884
* https://www.rasmussenreports.com/public_content/politics/biden_administration/prez_track_jan17



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