Cynthia... Patrick usually reports the Russian SMO from near front lines, here's something different:

US Invasion of Venezuela Imminent Nothing stands in Trump's Way Now - Patrick Lancaster

I'm Patrick Lancaster with breaking news. The U.S. Senate has voted against restricting Trump’s powers to invade Venezuela — 49 to 51. That means there is now no legal or political barrier stopping Trump from sending U.S. troops into Venezuela.

Since September, the U.S. has launched 17 airstrikes in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific, killing dozens — without clear evidence that the victims were drug traffickers.

UN human rights experts call them extrajudicial executions.

Meanwhile, the U.S. naval buildup continues — 8 warships, a fast-attack submarine, and over 4,500 troops positioned off Venezuela’s coast.

Venezuela has responded with air patrols and accusations of illegal U.S. aggression.

Trump has raised the bounty on Maduro to $50 million and officially declared a “non-international armed conflict” against narcotics cartels — effectively turning the drug war into a real war.

Is this about drugs, democracy, or oil?

Comment below — should I go report from Venezuela?

This Video belongs to Patrick Lancaster, on YT:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BPX9s2-WbOo