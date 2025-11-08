BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

US Invasion of Venezuela Imminent Nothing stands in Trump's Way Now - Patrick Lancaster
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1331 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
225 views • 22 hours ago

Cynthia... Patrick usually reports the Russian SMO from near front lines, here's something different:

US Invasion of Venezuela Imminent Nothing stands in Trump's Way Now - Patrick Lancaster

I'm Patrick Lancaster with breaking news. The U.S. Senate has voted against restricting Trump’s powers to invade Venezuela — 49 to 51. That means there is now no legal or political barrier stopping Trump from sending U.S. troops into Venezuela.

Since September, the U.S. has launched 17 airstrikes in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific, killing dozens — without clear evidence that the victims were drug traffickers.

UN human rights experts call them extrajudicial executions.

Meanwhile, the U.S. naval buildup continues — 8 warships, a fast-attack submarine, and over 4,500 troops positioned off Venezuela’s coast.

Venezuela has responded with air patrols and accusations of illegal U.S. aggression.

Trump has raised the bounty on Maduro to $50 million and officially declared a “non-international armed conflict” against narcotics cartels — effectively turning the drug war into a real war.

Is this about drugs, democracy, or oil?

Comment below — should I go report from Venezuela?

💥 Donate ONE TIME PAY with Link and card via 🔗 https://bit.ly/OneTimeSupportPLnewstoday

💥 Donate MONTHLY via 🔗 https://bit.ly/MonthlyPLnewstoday

💥 Donate BTC 1AGiuuVR4uCqz5tZtyf6ekm5BQEWQwfLvz

💥 Donate ONE TIME Or Monthly via 🔗 buymeacoffee.com/plnewstoday

🕒 Chapters:

0:00 – Trump Orders Invasion of Venezuela

0:26 – U.S. Senate Vote: War Powers Resolution Fails

1:17 – Seventeen Airstrikes Since September

2:35 – UN Calls Killings Extrajudicial

3:32 – U.S. Naval Buildup Near Venezuela

4:43 – Venezuela Overflies U.S. Destroyer

5:15 – Gunboat Diplomacy & Oil Targets

6:00 – Trump Raises Bounty on Maduro

7:45 – U.S. Declares Armed Conflict in Caribbean

8:20 – Will the Invasion Begin?

9:08 – Civilian Cost & Oil Price Surge

10:10 – U.S. History of Latin America Interventions

11:08 – Final Thoughts & Call to Action

Trump Venezuela invasion, US attacks Venezuela, War Powers vote, Venezuela crisis news, Patrick Lancaster report, US Navy buildup, Maduro under threat, Latin America war, US airstrikes Venezuela, Oil war Venezuela

This Video belongs to Patrick Lancaster, on YT:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BPX9s2-WbOo

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy