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WHAT'S GOING ON.....?
MAGA
MAGA
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80 views • November 11, 2021
Another video from Youtube listed as "offensive" and will probably soon be removed. This only offends the people that can't handle the truth.

Dramatic presentation of "What's going on"
and some beautiful music.

Watch this video...
You won't be disappointed


This video is under Fair Use:
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act in 1976; Allowance is made for “Fair Use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research.

Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
All rights and credit go directly to its rightful owners. No copyright infringement intended.

I do not own this content. All credits go to its rightful owner.
Please share the information contained within this video. Help to keep up the fight against the extreme and blatant unconstitutional efforts to ban educational and informative videos such as this one. Always work within the law.

“The difference between tyranny and democracy is very simple…
When the government knows everything about you, this is tyranny….
When you know everything about the government, this is democracy”

LET'S GO BRANDON.....!
Keywords
fdacdcvaccinevaccine injurydrugjabpfizercoviddr fauchicomirnatylets go brandon
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy