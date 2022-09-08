POLICE ARREST MEMPHIS TEEN IN LIVESTREAM SHOOTINGS LEAVING 4 DEAD

This article made it a point to refer to this teen male as a man, he’s 19 and last I checked that was still a teenager. I wonder why they did that? I also find it interesting that his race is never mentioned nor is some nefarious connection to racism or white supremacy. Could it be that it’s because this 19 year old monster is black? Could it be that every life he took was a black life? We know that MSM avoids reporting on black on black crime like leftist avoid reality. At 17 years old, in 2020, he was charged with first degree murder and aggravated assault of which he pleaded guilty to the aggravated assault and tried as an adult he still only received 3 years. Now I know what you’re thinking, “if he received 3 years then how could he have gone on a live-streamed killing spree in 2022”, the math doesn’t add up. Well that’s simple, the very same Democrats you continue to charge with your safety felt it just to release Mr. Kelly early. Never mind that upon his release he promptly decided to once again victimize his community and livestream it for posterity. Never mind the fact that he should have received more than 3 years. Never mind any of that, this is clearly the fault of the gun and not the fault of his diseased mind. And it most definitely cannot be the fault of elected leadership and district attorneys who care more for the well-being of criminals than they do the law abiding citizens they harm. Yep, if not for guns this young man surely would have become an upstanding pillar of the community. The governor of New York doesn’t believe that a “good guy with a gun” is an effective stopgap to community violence and she even attempted to offer corroborating statistics to drive her point home. However what she offered was an incomplete picture taken out of context then asserted as a definitive. All one need do is have the courage to seek the truth and what they will discover, quite easily, is that the number of firearms used for self defense every year far outweigh their use in criminal enterprise. But Governor Hochul as well as Memphis do not care about the truth, they do not care about your safety and they definitely do not care about the 4 lives that were maliciously taken by the young sociopath they decided to released early.





https://apnews.com/article/shootings-tennessee-memphis-university-of-5a6ff7c185852de5a995928aaa75dcbb





ON PODCAST: https://anchor.fm/lightbulbinitiative/episodes/POLICE-ARREST-MEMPHIS-TEEN-IN-LIVESTREAM-SHOOTINGS-LEAVING-4-DEAD-e1ni9gr