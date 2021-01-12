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CIA Logo Redo: Eagle in a Box Follow up
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70 views • January 12, 2021
Back at the beginning of December I had a vision/dream (yeah, I know). Since then, I've been praying about the meaning. Today I stumbled onto something interesting that might be connected? It might have something to do about this current 'transition' and coup in the U.S. But who knows really. It is interesting though and something to consider. If you have any insights, please leave them in a comment below. God Bless
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