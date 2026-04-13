Washington Farmers Running on Empty – Fuel Prices Trigger Food Supply Crisis

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Washington farmers are facing record diesel prices, rising tariff-related costs, and increasing regulatory pressure. In this episode of Left Coast News, we break down how these factors are impacting food production in Washington State and across the U.S., and what it means for grocery prices, supply chains, and national food security in the months ahead.
#FoodSupplyCrisis #USFoodSupply #FarmCrisis #Farmers #DieselPrices #FuelPrices #Inflation #GroceryPrices #SupplyChainCrisis #FoodSecurity #AmericanFarmers #AgCrisis #CostOfLiving #EconomicCollapse #WashingtonState #WestCoastNews #LeftCoastNews #BreakingNews #Preparedness #FoodShortage #RuralAmerica #Homesteading #Survival #USNews
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