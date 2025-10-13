BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Alien DNA found in Humans | Ai Anti Christ god | Deception | Civil WAR Propaganda
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
75 views • 22 hours ago

Support us to save souls via the news: https://sjwellfire.com/support/

or [email protected] paypal

Connect: Join our alerts: https://sjwellfire.com/

Israel Tracking Christians – Think Noahide Laws

What do Rabbis say the punishment for Christians is and why do they say God will Destroy the Christian West, their enemies. How does this fit Israel geo tracking Christians in Church. How does this prime Noahide Laws. Did a NY Synagogue service say the god’s require blood? Don’t send your son’s and daughters to fight a non-Biblical WAR. Turning point Geo Tracks 277 K people attending the event, and why should you care. VCAST covers Larry Ellison’s agenda for total surveillance including Amazon’s Facial Recognition Ring announcement. Remember, without government contracts, these corporations would not exist. With the Elision takeover of media, will the viewer information feed the Ai beast system and be analyzed with notorious STARGATE Ai Center. How does this all tie into Ellison's link to a digital Id wicked agenda. What did Peter Thiel say about Ai regulation and the rise of the Anti-Christ (can’t make this up). What is the fake trinity and why are the tech giants linked to Allister Crowley. We cover more crazy news of a Qatar Airforce base on USA soil and more right / left civil war priming.


Other Topics Include

The Charlie Kirk false flag will prime social media by MAGA (more evidence). MAGA is punking the church. The Pope blesses an ice-berg, but what is the bigger issue for you? Can’t travel to Europe without giving up your biometrics. Will your biometrics feed Larry Ellison’s Stargate Ai and digital ID? More civil war priming. Last, was alien DNA found in humans? Was this the poke? Your living in as the days of Noah, end of days warning.


prophecyaichristian newsellisonas the days of noahalien dnaai anti christtrump ai little godtech satanist
